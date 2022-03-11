MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.50 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $128.45 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

