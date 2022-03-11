MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $860.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

