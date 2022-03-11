M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,391. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.