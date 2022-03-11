Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MYO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

