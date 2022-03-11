Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $2,192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 81.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 832,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.