N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

