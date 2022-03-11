NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NC stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

