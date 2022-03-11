NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
