NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

