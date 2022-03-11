National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.71.

TSE:BMO opened at C$146.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$108.86 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

