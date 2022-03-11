National Bankshares Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$19.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.35. 1,742,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,889. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86. Insiders purchased 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 in the last quarter.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.