National Bankshares Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.