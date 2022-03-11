National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

