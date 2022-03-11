Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

