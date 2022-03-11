Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.
Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
