Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,629. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

