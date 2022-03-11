NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.03).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.76) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £23.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

