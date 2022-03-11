nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.52. 26,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 827,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

