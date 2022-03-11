NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $10.35 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $778.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00026700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00184651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00364116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,747,533 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.