Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 412,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 80,564 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

