Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

