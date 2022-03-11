Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.34 on Friday, hitting $347.43. 131,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.67 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.98 and its 200 day moving average is $557.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.