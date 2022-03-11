NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 6,585 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

