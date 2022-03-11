Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.45).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

