Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NBXG stock traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.35. 12,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,236. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 12.10 and a 52-week high of 20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

