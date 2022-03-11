Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 2,720 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,196. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

