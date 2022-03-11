Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 884,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $90.82 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

