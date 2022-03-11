Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 32.6%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Rating) dropped 32.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtopia (NEWUF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.