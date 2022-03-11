Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 32.6%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Rating) dropped 32.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Get Newtopia alerts:

About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.