NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $215.95 on Monday. NICE has a 52 week low of $210.27 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.07.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

