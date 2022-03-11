NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

