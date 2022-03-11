Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

