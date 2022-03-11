Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.06. The company had a trading volume of 260,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,781. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.01 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

