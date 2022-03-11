Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.88

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.88 and traded as high as C$42.24. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.62, with a volume of 1,227,562 shares changing hands.

NPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.