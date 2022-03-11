Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NBY opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.42.
About Novabay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.