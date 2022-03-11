Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.42.

About Novabay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

