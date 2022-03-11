Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.0883 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $206,193.22 and approximately $48.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.46 or 0.99987106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.