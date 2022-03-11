Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,062. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.