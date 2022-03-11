Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of JRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,062. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
