Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvei in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

