Nyxoah S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nyxoah in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

