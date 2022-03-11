Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

Oakley Capital Investments stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 400 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,930. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The company has a market cap of £714.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Lightowler purchased 25,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,251.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

