Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.38 on Friday, reaching 4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 335,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.06 and a 200 day moving average of 10.84. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 5.09 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.