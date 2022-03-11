Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 4.5%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 47,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBLG. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oblong by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Oblong in the third quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

