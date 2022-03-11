Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ OBCI remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
