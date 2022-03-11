Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBCI remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.