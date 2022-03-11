Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Director Ryan Ohara Acquires 10,000 Shares

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Offerpad stock opened at 4.06 on Friday. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.38.

OPAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Offerpad by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

