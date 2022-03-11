OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 14,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,361. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

