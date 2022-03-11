Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

OKTA opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $228,650,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

