Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) CFO Purchases $295,600.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OLPX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

