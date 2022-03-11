Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 469,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,268. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Omeros has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 508.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 978,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

