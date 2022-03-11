ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,200.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in ON24 by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 453,466 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $610.77 million and a PE ratio of -23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

