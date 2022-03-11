ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $610.77 million and a PE ratio of -23.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of ON24 by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 453,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ON24 by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

