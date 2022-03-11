OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Ock Hee Kim Buys 33,200 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 6,800 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 235 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984.50.

Shares of OPBK opened at $13.34 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.