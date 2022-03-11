OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. OpGen has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

