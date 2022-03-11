Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.
NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 145,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.