Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 145,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

